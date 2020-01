CHICAGO (AP)The Cubs are taking two more low-risk fliers on a pair of players hoping to rebound from injuries, reaching one-year deals with reliever Jeremy Jeffress and outfielder Steven Souza Jr.

Jeffress' contract is worth $850,000, and the 32-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $200,000 in incentives. A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the deal Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.