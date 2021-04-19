After ‘electric’ series against Dodgers, Padres host Brewers

The San Diego Padres overcame an early two-run deficit Sunday to salvage the final game of an emotionally charged, three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park.

The same two teams will meet for four games next weekend at Dodger Stadium.

In between, the Padres will host the Milwaukee Brewers for three games beginning Monday night.

Will the Padres face a letdown from this past weekend? Will they be looking past the injured Brewers to next weekend’s National League West rematch in Los Angeles?

“We have to pay attention and be aware of any possible letdown,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Sunday afternoon after the Padres’ 5-2 win over the Dodgers. “This series was a good preview, with many more games to come against the Dodgers. It felt electric.

“But this is just a step. Every game counts. We’re more encouraged and excited about where we have to go and what we need to do to get there. We’re not where we’re going to be.”

Even before the series against the Dodgers began, Tingler was hinting that the three games with the Brewers would be something of a landmine because of the first two Milwaukee starting pitchers the Padres would face – right-handers Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 2.12 ERA) on Monday and Corbin Burnes (1-1, 0.49) on Tuesday.

“We faced three straight excellent starting pitchers against the Dodgers and draw two more against the Brewers,” Tingler said.

Monday night will offer a great matchup for Padres fans, with right-hander Joe Musgrove (2-1, 0.47) facing the Brewers’ Woodruff.

This will be native San Diegan Musgrove’s first start at Petco Park since he threw the first no-hitter in Padres history on April 9 in a 3-0 victory over the Rangers in Texas. In his most recent outing, Wednesday at Pittsburgh, he took the loss in his team’s 5-1 defeat.

Musgrove and Woodruff each will make their fourth starts of the season on Monday.

Musgrove this season has allowed one run on seven hits, with two walks, a hit batter and 24 strikeouts in 19 innings. Woodruff has allowed four runs on 10 hits and three walks with 19 strikeouts in 17 innings.

“Woody’s capable of going deeper in games if he’s cruising,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We’re pitching really well. But we can’t push length right now. It’s a long season. There’s no real value in pushing it.”

Woodruff is 0-1 in three appearances (two starts) against the Padres, with a 4.50 ERA. Musgrove is 0-2 with a 6.14 ERA in five career starts against the Brewers.

But the Brewers, who have won five of their past eight games — they’re coming off a 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh in 10 innings on Sunday — have had problems on offense this season. They are hitting .209 as a team and have 66 runs in 15 games. Four members of the Brewers’ temporary starting lineup are hitting under .200.

Plus, Milwaukee comes to San Diego without 2018 National League Most Valuable Player Christian Yelich, second baseman Kolten Wong and outfielder Lorenzo Cain. All three are on the injured list.

Milwaukee is led by third baseman Travis Shaw, who is batting .260 with three homers and 13 RBIs.

