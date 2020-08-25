Angels, Astros set for doubleheader to speed up series

It will be a busy Tuesday for the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros, due to a weather precaution that prompted the teams to schedule a doubleheader.

Because Tropical Storm Laura has the potential to turn into a hurricane when it is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast, either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, Major League Baseball elected to have the teams play two seven-inning games Tuesday. There is no longer a game scheduled for Houston on Thursday.

In addition, the Wednesday contest, which is now the finale of the four-game series, was moved from the nighttime to the daytime.

Angels superstar Mike Trout had no issue with the change.

“I do not like turbulence,” Trout said of the potential of flying home through cloudy and windy weather. “You can ask any of my teammates over there. I told (Justin Upton) that if we play Wednesday and there’s a hurricane close, we’re driving six hours west and then we’re flying out somewhere. I’m not taking off in a hurricane, I’ll tell you that.”

Trout, a noted weather junkie, reportedly has been exchanging texts with the Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore in advance of the storm.

It is not likely that Trout will have to alter his travel plans with the Angels now slated to head home early Wednesday evening. After a new off day Thursday, the Angels will open a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday in Anaheim, Calif.

The Astros will wait out the storm at home. As long as the Oakland Athletics’ travel plans are not interrupted while coming from Arlington, Texas, the two American League West clubs will open a three-game series at Houston on Friday.

The Astros enter Tuesday off an 11-4 victory in the series opener Monday. Houston outfielder George Springer was hit in the right elbow by a 95 mph fastball and left the game in the sixth inning. X-rays were negative.

Each team will get a 29th player on the active roster for the doubleheader.

The Angels are expected to have left-hander Jose Suarez (0-1, 33.75 ERA) start in Game 1 on Tuesday, while Julio Teheran (0-2, 10.38) is slated for Game 2.

Suarez’s 2020 debut on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants was poor. He gave up five runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings. He had four appearances (three starts) against the Astros last season, his most outing against any one team. He was 0-1 with a 4.80 ERA over 15 innings vs. Houston.

Teheran has never faced the Astros in 10 seasons, nine in the National League, and 233 appearances (229 starts).

The Astros are expected to start right-handed rookie Cristian Javier (2-1, 3.55 ERA) in the opener, while the bullpen is expected to cover the second game.

Javier will be making his sixth start of the season. He has not faced the Angels and is coming off a 3 2/3-inning start against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday when he gave up three runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Astros (16-13) will hit the midway point of the season after the first game on Tuesday. It brings the homestand against the Angels, A’s and Texas Rangers more into focus.

“This is big,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said Monday. “You look on the schedule and see sometimes games are larger than others. This is definitely one of the larger (homestands).”

The Angels (9-21) reached the midway point of their season Monday.

