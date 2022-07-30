The Los Angeles Angels will face the Texas Rangers on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif., in the third game of a four-game series that could mark the end of the Angels’ roster as it currently is constructed.

The trade deadline is 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, and the Angels certainly would identify as sellers considering they aren’t close to being involved in a playoff chase.

Much talk has focused on Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, but it’s more likely the Angels will find a taker for any of three pitchers who are in their first season with the club.

Relievers Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera and starter Noah Syndergaard signed free-agent contracts before the season and were counted on to make an impact on a pitching staff that needed help.

The Angels’ offense has been the primary culprit for the club’s woes this season, but the left-handed Loup and right-handed Tepera could provide bullpen depth for a team in playoff contention.

Syndergaard has had some impressive outings this season and could help a club in need of starting pitching. Additionally, Loup and Tepera are signed only through 2023, and Syndergaard is signed only through this season, making them easier to trade.

Syndergaard initially was slated to start Sunday’s game against the Rangers but has been pushed back to Tuesday against the Oakland A’s in a game that would start after the trade deadline has passed.

“I think it would be a bittersweet moment, just because I love my time here,” Syndergaard said of a possible trade. “But I’m not going to speak in speculation. Right now, I love where I am and I love being an Angel.”

Right-hander Chase Silseth (1-3, 5.84 ERA) will start Saturday’s game for the Angels. He is back with the big club after spending the past two weeks pitching for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Silseth has made six starts for the Angels this season, none of them as good as his first start, when he got his only victory with six shutout innings against the Oakland Athletics on May 13.

Since then, he’s failed to last as long as five innings. He has not faced the Rangers.

Right-hander Glenn Otto (4-7, 5.37) will start for Texas, his 15th start of the season. He’s winless in July, going 0-4 with a 5.47 ERA in five starts, his most recent victory coming June 4 against the Seattle Mariners.

He’s 1-0 with a 6.37 ERA in three career starts against the Angels. The victory came this season when he held them to one run in five innings on May 25.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was not in the lineup for the Rangers’ 7-2 win over the Angels on Friday, recovering from a contusion on his right leg.

Seager fouled a pitch off his right-calf area on Thursday and came out of the game. It’s possible he could return for Saturday’s game.

“It’s swollen pretty good there,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “We’ll keep an eye on it and see how it goes. … We’ll have to wait and see, but I don’t think it’s long term. I think it’s just maybe a day or two, but it is pretty swollen.”

