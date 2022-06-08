The Los Angeles Angels will host the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif., the third game of the four-game series and the second contest of the Phil Nevin “era.”

Nevin was named the Angels’ interim manager Tuesday after the club fired manager Joe Maddon earlier in the day, and the Angels responded with their 13th consecutive loss, 6-5 in 10 innings.

Nevin managed in the minor leagues and coached third base in the majors, and according to some, he will bring a different attitude to the game than the mild-mannered Maddon.

“He’s an intense competitor,” Angels first baseman Jared Walsh said. “He’ll be giving the umpires hell sometimes if he disagrees with something. But overall, I think he’s done it. He (coached) in New York — that’s a pretty big market, he had a lot of experience there, third-base coach — and managed a lot in the minor leagues, played in the big leagues for a long time. So I think he’s got the track record.”

Nevin, though, might have to manage without three-time MVP Mike Trout, who left Tuesday’s game in the third inning because of a tight left groin. Trout, who injured himself running out a double, remained in the game for a few pitches before summoning a trainer and Nevin onto the field.

Trout will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Left-hander Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.20 ERA) will make his 10th start of the season for the Angels, his fourth since throwing a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10.

In the three starts since the no-hitter, Detmers is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA. He held the Yankees scoreless in 4 1/3 innings in his last start but did allow five hits and three walks while making 86 pitches.

He faced the Red Sox on May 4, getting a no-decision after allowing three runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 3.41 ERA) will make his 12th start of the season for Boston, coming off one of his better starts of the season. He shut out the Oakland A’s for six innings, allowing four hits. In his past three starts, Eovaldi has allowed just four earned runs in 21 2/3 innings. That includes his first career complete game on May 28 against Baltimore.

Eovaldi had pitched eight innings eight times during his 11-year career, so getting those final three outs were meaningful to him.

“It definitely means a lot to me, especially with the way the game’s trending now and the injuries I’ve had in the past,” Eovaldi said. “I know they have the best interests for me to protect me, but it means a lot to go out there and (pitch nine innings). Every starter wants to go out there and finish the start.”

He is 2-2 with a 5.02 ERA in 10 career games (eight starts) against the Angels.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Tuesday’s game, lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning because of tightness in his left shoulder. He is day-to-day.

–Field Level Media