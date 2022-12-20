Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres have agreed on a $15 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical and no announcement had been made. The second year of the deal is a player option, and there are incentives in the contract.

Lugo went 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and three saves over 62 outings and 65 innings with the Mets this year. A converted starter, the versatile right-hander spent his first seven seasons with New York.

The Padres went 89-73 to finish second in the NL West in manager Bob Melvin’s first season and lost the NL Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies.

—

