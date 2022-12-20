KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Kansas City Royals and well-traveled right-hander Jordan Lyles have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The 32-year-old Lyles has played for seven teams over 12 seasons, going 12-11 with a 4.42 ERA last season in his lone year with Baltimore. His best season came in 2018, when he had a 12-8 record and a 4.15 ERA during stints in Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. He also has pitched for Houston, Texas, Colorado and San Diego.

If nothing else, Lyles has proven to be durable. He made 32 starts for the Rangers in 2021, throwing 180 innings, and 32 more for the Orioles, where he tossed 179 and had a complete game.

The Royals, who remain hopeful of resigning Zack Greinke for next season, appeared intent on adding a veteran arm to what figures to once again be among the youngest staffs in baseball. Twenty-six-year-old Brady Singer is likely to start on Opening Day, while fellow 20-somethings Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic could lock down spots in the rotation.

The Royals have almost completely revamped their coaching staff when it comes to pitchers.

The Royals hired Matt Quatraro to replace Mike Matheny as manager. Quatraro comes from Tampa Bay, which has a solid track record of maximizing their pitchers. His new pitching coach is Brian Sweeney, who had been the bullpen coach in Cleveland, which likewise has produced a stellar cast of pitchers over the years.

