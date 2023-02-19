TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Elvis Andrus has agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, likely filling the team’s hole at second base.

Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a successful physical. The contract includes a $1 million assignment bonus if Andrus is traded.

The 34-year-old Andrus finished last season with Chicago, hitting .271 with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 43 games after he was cut by Oakland.

He was signed by the White Sox after Tim Anderson had surgery for a torn ligament in his left middle finger, but the All-Star shortstop is healthy again and the team has an opening at second.

Andrus is a .270 hitter with 96 homers, 731 RBIs and 335 steals in 14 years in the majors. The two-time All-Star broke into the big leagues with Texas in 2009 and played for the Rangers for 12 seasons before he was traded to Oakland in February 2021.

Andrus has never played second in a major league game. Romy Gonzalez and Leury Garcia also are possibilities for Chicago at second.

