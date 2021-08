OZARK, Ark. -- Giddy up! 17 year-old Hayden Leavell is going into his senior year at Ozark high school. Sounds normal, but Leavell isn't your usual high schooler. Along with his studies, Leavell has to tend to his parent's farm taking care of their cattle, 125,000 chickens, and the other animals that they have. Not only that, but he's playing high school football.

You would think that with all that, Leavell wouldn't have time to do anything else. However, in his 13 hour work days Leavell has become one of the best high school bareback horse riders in the world.