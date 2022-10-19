HOUSTON (AP)Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees because of an illness.

First base coach Omar Lopez will fill in for Pettis, and quality control coach Dan Firova will coach first base.

Lopez coached third base and Firova handled first base duties during the 2021 season when Pettis was away from the team after being diagnosed with blood cancer. Pettis was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in September 2020 and was away from the team until July 2021 while undergoing treatment.

The team did not provide any details on the nature of Pettis’ illness Wednesday.

