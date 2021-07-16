Astros activate All-Star SS Carlos Correa from IL

CHICAGO (AP)The Houston Astros have activated All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list.

Correa was placed on the IL last week due to health and safety protocols. He skipped Tuesday’s All-Star game so he could spend time with his wife, Daniella, who is expecting the couple’s first child.

Correa is batting .288 with 16 homers and 52 RBIs heading into Houston’s weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.

”We’re happy to have him back. … This guy’s a heck of a player, and sometime you just take it for granted until they’re gone,” manager Dusty Baker said.

Houston also activated right-hander Austin Pruitt from the 60-day IL. Pruitt was acquired in a January 2020 trade with Tampa Bay, but he missed last season with an elbow injury.

”We’ll see what we have. Like I said, I’ve never seen him pitch in person,” Baker said. ”It’s my understanding that he throws strikes. He throws quality strikes. He’ll probably be in more of a low-leverage situation because he hasn’t been out there in a while, to get his feet wet.”

The AL West-leading Astros created room on their roster when they optioned right-hander Ralph Garza Jr. to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday and sent infielder Taylor Jones down on Thursday.

Correa, Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley were in the starting lineup Friday night. Altuve missed the All-Star game so he could have more time to deal with unspecified issues with his left leg, and Brantley skipped the festivities in Colorado because of lingering soreness on his right side.

Baker also said third baseman Alex Bregman is progressing and could start a minor league rehabilitation stint soon. Bregman is coming back from a strained left quadriceps.

”He has to cross some hurdles in the meantime to prove to everyone, including himself, that he’s doing pretty good,” Baker said.

