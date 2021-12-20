Baseball Writers cancel awards dinner for 2nd straight year

NEW YORK (AP)The annual dinner to present the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s awards has been called off for the second straight year.

The Jan. 29 dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel was canceled Monday by the BBWAA’s New York chapter. It cited the COVID-19 pandemic, the spread of the omicron variant and Major League Baseball’s lockout.

Last January’s dinner was canceled due to the pandemic.

Winners of the Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year will receive their awards at a later date. The BBWAA’s New York chapter said it intends to resume its dinner in January 2023.

—

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports