Blue Jays bats power up in rout of Indians

Joe Panik clubbed a two-run homer for one of his four hits and Hyun Jin Ryu won his fourth straight decision, as the Toronto Blue Jays opened this three-game road set with an 11-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night in a game called in the bottom of the seventh inning due to rain.

Despite the windy, rainy and blustery conditions, Panik, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Santiago Espinal each recorded three RBIs and Randal Grichuk had three hits for the Blue Jays, who banged out six doubles while winning for the third time in four contests following their season-high six-game losing streak. Ryu (5-2, 2.62 ERA) allowed two first-inning runs, four hits, two walks and struck out six over five innings.

Eddie Rosario extended his hitting streak to eight games for Cleveland, which yielded its most runs of the season and couldn’t get three full innings from starter Eli Morgan in his major league debut. Rosario’s two-run single gave the Indians a 2-0, first-inning lead against Ryu, who labored through a 32-pitch opening frame.

However, that was all Cleveland would get off the left-hander, and the Toronto offense did the rest. The Blue Jays tied it in the second on Espinal’s RBI groundout and a run-scoring double from Danny Jansen on a ball Cleveland center fielder Harold Ramirez misplayed in the wind.

The visitors broke things open against Morgan in the third. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Grichuk and Gurriel made it 4-2. Panik then followed with a blast through the severe wind and into the right-field seats to push the Blue Jays’ advantage to four.

Morgan was charged with six runs, eight hits and two walks with a strikeout over 2 2/3 innings.

Gurriel drove in two more runs with another double in the fifth inning. Panik followed with an RBI single to make it 9-2. Espinal added a two-run double of his own in the sixth.

The Indians placed outfielder Jordan Luplow on the 10-day injured list with a sprained ankle.

