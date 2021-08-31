Blue Jays cut LHP Brad Hand 1 month after acquiring him

TORONTO (AP)The Toronto Blue Jays have cut struggling lefty reliever Brad Hand.

Hand was reinstated from the bereavement list and designated for assignment before Tuesday’s game against Baltimore. Hand went 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 11 games with Toronto after being acquired from Washington on July 29 in exchange for rookie catcher Riley Adams.

Hand last pitched in an Aug. 26 loss to the White Sox, allowing two runs and three hits in 2/3 of an inning. He was placed on the bereavement list July 27.

Hand went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 21 saves in 41 appearances for Washington before the trade. He’s 43-31 with 126 saves and a 3.70 ERA over 11 big league seasons.

The Blue Jays entered Tuesday 4 1/2 games behind Boston in the AL wild-card race.

Also Tuesday, the Blue Jays activated catcher Danny Janssen off the injured list and optioned right-hander Trent Thornton to Triple-A Buffalo.

Janssen went on the injured list July 23 because of a strained right hamstring. He started at catcher against Baltimore.

—

