BOSTON (AP)Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will have Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, an operation that would keep him out the entire 2020 baseball season if and when it resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

''There's no real way to sugarcoat this. It's not what anyone wants,'' Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters on Thursday night. ''Chris is the type of player that you just can't replace. He's an elite player. If he's unavailable to us, that's a blow.''