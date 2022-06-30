PITTSBURGH (AP)Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser left a game against Pittsburgh on Thursday night with right elbow tightness in the third inning.

After walking Daniel Vogelbach with one out, Houser was visited on the mound by manager Craig Counsell and an athletic trainer. Houser then left following a brief conversation and was relieved by Brent Suter.

The Pirates led the NL Central-leading Brewers 3-2 on back-to-back home runs by rookies Oneil Cruz and Jack Suwinski in the second inning.

Houser has struggled in recent weeks. Prior to Wednesday, he had gone 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA in his last six starts. He’s 4-8 with a 4.72 ERA overall this season.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports