Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain opts out of 2020 season

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain has decided not to play the remainder of the 2020 season.

The Brewers announced the two-time All-Star’s decision Saturday, when their scheduled home opener against St. Louis was postponed for a second straight day because multiple members of the Cardinals tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

”We fully support Lorenzo’s decision and will miss his talents on the field and leadership in the clubhouse,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said in a statement.

Cain was 6 for 18 with two RBIs in his first five games this season after batting .260 with 11 homers, 48 RBIs and 18 steals last year, when he earned his first Gold Glove. He has a $5,925,926 prorated salary this season as a part of an $80 million, five-year contract through 2022.

Cain, a married father of three sons, announced his decision on the same day Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz said he had opted out. At least 21 members of the Marlins’ traveling party have tested positive for COVID-19.

AP Sports Writer Jake Seiner in New York contributed to this report.

