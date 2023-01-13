MILWAUKEE (AP)Brewers catcher Victor Caratini and left-hander Hoby Milner agreed to one-year contracts Thursday, a day ahead of the swap of proposed arbitration salaries between players and teams.

Caratini agreed with Milwaukee at $2.8 million and Milner at $1,025,000.

Caratini, 29, hit .199 with nine homers and 34 RBIs in his first season with the Brewers, who acquired him from San Diego ahead of opening day. He is eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

After sharing time with Omar Narvaez last year, Caratini figures to split starts with William Contreras.

Milner, 32, was 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 67 relief appearances, striking out 64 and walking 15 in 64 2/3 innings. He is eligible for free agency after the 2025 World Series.

Nine Brewers remained eligible for arbitration, including right-handers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, and shortstop Willy Adames.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports