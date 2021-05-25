Cardinals place OF Bader on 10-day IL with rib injury

CHICAGO (AP)The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right rib injury.

Bader got hurt when he made a diving attempt on Nick Madrigal’s bloop double in the third inning of Monday night’s 5-1 loss at the Chicago White Sox. Manager Mike Shildt said a CAT scan revealed a hairline fracture.

”Non-displaced fracture, so that’s a blessing, it turns out,” Shildt said. ”How long? Unsure. Clearly the 10 days. We’re hopeful it won’t be much beyond that. It really just depends on how much the soreness gets out of there, the discomfort. Once that happens things can probably ramp up pretty quickly.”

Dylan Carlson got the start in center on Tuesday. Lane Thomas was in left, but he also could play center while Bader is sidelined.

The Cardinals could get a boost from the return of Tyler O’Neill, who is out with a fractured middle finger. The outfielder got hurt sliding into a base during a 5-3 loss at San Diego on May 16.

”We expect him to be back on this road trip at some point,” Shildt said. ”Not this series, but we would hope maybe next series, but definitely on the trip, unless he has a setback.”

St. Louis also recalled first baseman/outfielder John Nogowski from Triple-A Memphis. Nogowski is 1 for 14 in 15 games with the Cardinals this year.

