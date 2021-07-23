Skip to content
Cleveland’s baseball team changing name from Indians to Guardians
MLB
Jul 23, 2021 / 09:44 AM CDT
Jul 23, 2021 / 09:44 AM CDT
CLEVELAND (AP)Cleveland’s baseball team changing name from Indians to Guardians.