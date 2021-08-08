Cron homers twice with slam in Rockies’ 13-8 win over Miami

DENVER (AP)C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with a career-best seven RBIs as the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-8 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Connor Joe also had two homers, including the first pinch-hit home run of his career, and Dom Nunez and Sam Hilliard also connected for the Rockies.

Colorado hit 11 homers in outscoring the Marlins 34-14 over the three games. Cron also hit two in Friday’s 14-2 win. ”It’s pretty cool, the roll we’re on,” said Cron, who had 13 RBIs in the series to match the team record for the most in a three-game set. Larry Walker had 13 RBIs in three games against St. Louis in 1999.

”I think this homestand and definitely this last series has been the best we’ve played all season,” added Cron. ”We’re hitting the cover off the ball. I think we’re finally starting to figure some stuff out. It’s been awesome to see.”

The Rockies went 5-1 in their six-game homestand, outscoring the Chicago Cubs and Marlins 55-27 while hitting 17 home runs in a surge that reinforced Coors’ Field’s reputation as a home run haven.

”When teams come in here, it’s sort of a double-edged sword,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. ”The opponent’s offense, they like to come here to hit. Pitchers on the opposing side have nightmares and you can see that in how they pitch. And we have to use that because it’s real.”

Miami’s Alex Jackson had a three-run homer in the eighth, Jesus Aguilar went deep in the ninth and had three RBIs and Lewis Brinson added a two-run single.

”The guys played well. They kept fighting,” Miami bench coach and acting manager James Rowson said. ”We didn’t win it. It was a tough series in Colorado. It was challenging, but that’s part of the game. Tomorrow’s game is coming. We’re going to have to rebound, go out there and try to forget this one and get to the next one.”

Kyle Freeland (3-6) got the win, allowing four runs on seven hits in five innings.

David Hess (2-2) opened in a planned bullpen game for the Marlins but left with none out in the second inning after allowing seven runs on six hits, including Cron’s three-run homer. Nunez added a two-run homer in the second and Joe, batting for Raimel Tapia, hit another two-run homer to chase Hess.

Cron’s grand slam came in the fourth. Ryan McMahon reached on a fielder’s choice, Trevor Story singled to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and Charlie Blackmon walked to load the bases with two outs. Cron followed with a drive into the left-field bleachers off Sean Guenther for an 11-1 lead.

It was Cron’s 18th homer and third grand slam of the season. He became the first Rockies player in team history with three slams in a season.

ROJAS EJECTED

Miguel Rojas was ejected in the third inning after confronting first-base umpire Mark Carlson, who ruled Rojas had gone around on a check-swing third strike. Bench coach and acting manager James Rowson hustled over to get between Rojas and Carlson and Rojas walked off the field to the clubhouse. TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. was a late scratch from the starting lineup because of illness. Joe Panik replaced Chisholm in the lineup. . LF Jorge Alfarao was lifted for pinch-hitter Magneuris Sierra during his third-inning at-bat after Alfarao became short of breath. Sierra inherited a 2-2 count and popped out in foul territory.

Rockies: 2B Brendan Rodgers was not in the starting lineup a day after suffering a bruised right hand when he was hit by a pitch. Manager Bud Black said after Saturday’s night game that X-rays were negative and that Rodgers started to feel better but was dealing with soreness. … Tapia was scratched because of soreness from a lingering right big toe injury.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Rookie RHP Zach Thomas (2-4, 2.53 ERA) will start at San Diego on Monday night against Joe Musgrove (7-7, 2.87). Thomas will be going for his first road win in his 10th major-league start.

Rockies: After an off day Monday, RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.67) will start at Houston on Tuesday night. He’ll be opposed by RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-6, 4.95 ERA).

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports