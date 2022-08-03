ST. LOUIS (AP)Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation.

St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander Jose Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled because of the rainout.

Then, on Saturday, left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his first start for St. Louis against his former team, the New York Yankees, who dealt him to the Cardinals on Tuesday for outfielder Harrison Bader.

Entering Wednesday, St. Louis trailed first-place Milwaukee by two games in the NL Central. The Cardinals were one-half game outside the final NL wild-card spot.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Wade Miley allowed three earned runs in 2 1/3 innings of a rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. He struck out two and walked two. Miley has been out since June 11 with a left shoulder strain.

UP NEXT

St. Louis RHP Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.86 ERA) will start the first game of the doubleheader, followed by Quintana (3-5, 3.50), who is 0-4 with a 3.40 ERA in seven starts against the Cubs. Chicago will start RHP Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.99) and LHP Justin Steele (4-7, 3.86), but the team did not say who will pitch which game. Stroman has allowed two earned runs over a combined 20 1/3 innings in his last four starts.

