Cubs’ Heyward kneed in head, leaves game against Giants

CHICAGO (AP)Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward left Saturday’s 15-4 loss to San Francisco in fourth inning after sliding into third and getting kneed in the head by Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford.

Following the game, bench coach Andy Green didn’t have an exact diagnosis on Heyward, but said the five-time Gold Glove winner will be under close observation for the next 24 hours. Green has been running the Cubs after the team announced on June 3 that manager David Ross tested positive for COVID-19.

”It was a tough collision, two strong guys running into each other,” Green said. ”He definitely got his bell rung.”

Heyward was at first when Crawford fielded David Bote’s grounder at short and threw to first baseman Brandon Belt. Bote beat it out for an infield single, then Heyward tried to advance to third.

Heyward beat Belt’s throw back to Crawford, who was covering the bag. But as Crawford took the throw on the run and jumped over Heyward, his knee hit Heyward in the head.

Heyward stayed down for a few minutes as he was checked by medical staff. He got up and walked to the dugout, accompanied by a trainer.

Ross, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and remained asymptomatic, is expected to rejoin the Cubs on Sunday.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports