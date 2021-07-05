Cubs manager Ross ejected from game against Phillies

CHICAGO (AP)Cubs manager David Ross was ejected from Chicago’s game against Philadelphia on Monday.

He was tossed by plate umpire Nic Lentz after Bryce Harper walked leading off the sixth inning against reliever Rex Brothers. Ross came out of the dugout and argued vehemently. First-base umpire Joe West got between him and Lentz before Ross left the field.

The ejection was Ross’ third this season and fourth in two years managing the Cubs.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports