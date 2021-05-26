Dane Dunning, Rangers look to get even with Angels

Dane Dunning is hoping to find a home for the long term, and the Texas Rangers are giving him that opportunity.

The right-hander will try to add to his resume when he takes the mound against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

Texas is definitely hoping for better starting pitching after the Angels chased rookie left-hander Hyeon-Jong Yang in the fourth inning on Tuesday night and cruised to an 11-5 win in the opener of the two-game series.

Dunning (2-3, 3.74 ERA) is coming off his best outing of the season, shutting out the New York Yankees on four hits over six innings on Thursday. He left when the game was still scoreless; the Rangers eventually lost 2-0.

“They’re trying to get me through the season healthy,” said Dunning, who underwent Tommy John surgery two years ago. “I completely get what they’re trying to do. I know how it’s for the long run of my career.”

Dunning was a first-round draft pick of the Washington Nationals in 2016. He was traded later that year to the Chicago White Sox in a deal that also included another former first-rounder, right-hander Lucas Giolito, who made his first All-Star team in 2019 and threw a no-hitter last season.

Dunning completed his rehab and made seven starts for the White Sox when the season resumed last summer. He made another in the playoffs against the Oakland A’s, but was traded to the Rangers in the offseason in a deal that sent veteran right-hander Lance Lynn to the White Sox.

Dunning made his only other appearance against the Angels on April 28 in Arlington, Texas, and took the loss after allowing four runs and six hits over five innings in the 4-3 loss.

The Angels will be looking to win three straight to match their season high.

Los Angeles right-hander Griffin Canning (3-3, 5.56 ERA) won his first two starts in May, but lost his most recent outing, giving up four runs and three hits in two innings against the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday. He was hurt by four walks in the 6-3 loss, including two that preceded a first-inning grand slam.

“He got away from his fastball,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “I thought he got into the changeup and other pitches too much, and they just kept working it.”

Canning is 1-2 with a 6.28 ERA in his career against Texas. He has made three starts against the Rangers and one relief appearance.

He made that relief appearance on April 20, taking over for Shohei Ohtani in the fifth inning and allowing two runs and two hits over 2 1/3 innings to earn the win in the 6-2 victory.

Nick Solak homered off Canning in that game and has hit well against Los Angeles overall in his career. He came into the series with a .343 average in 80 plate appearances against the Angels, including four home runs.

Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 3-for-5 with a triple against Canning.

