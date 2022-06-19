Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais ran out of adjectives when discussing his team’s recent play after they were swept by the Los Angeles Angels in a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

The Angels had won just two of their previous 20 games — which encompassed a franchise-record 14-game skid during which manager Joe Maddon was dismissed — entering the five-game series in Seattle.

The Angels have won three of the first four games, thanks in part to four home runs by Mike Trout, to extend the Mariners’ downward spiral.

The Mariners went 6-3 on their latest trip before returning for an 11-game homestand with .500 in their sights. But they’ve lost seven of the first 10 games and have been shut out three times in the past week, including 3-0 Saturday night as Trout and Jared Walsh homered for Los Angeles.

In the opener, Trout broke a tie with a two-run shot in the 10th inning to give the Angels a 4-2 victory.

“We’re very disappointed, distraught, frustrated, can put all kinds of adjectives on it, and it’s not going to make things any better,” Servais said. “We’ve got to make adjustments, we’ve got to do something different.

“With runners in scoring position, we talk about staying in the middle of the field or going the other way, and we’re popping balls up and striking out in key spots. You have to make adjustments in this league, and if we don’t, this is going to continue to happen. It’s unacceptable. We have a better team than this.”

Trout, who hit a pair of two-run homers in the series opener Thursday as the Angels won 4-1, continues to torment the Mariners. He has 51 career home runs against them, with Rafael Palmeiro (52) the only player to hit more against the franchise.

Angels reliever Jimmy Herget, who earned the victory in the second game Saturday, smiled when asked about Trout, a three-time American League MVP.

“It’s incredible. I mean, guys keep pitching to him, which is hilarious,” Herget said. “He’s the best player on the planet — one of the best players on the planet; we got another one here, too (reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani). It’s incredible to watch him play.”

Stopping Trout and Co. on Sunday will fall to Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (7-2, 2.22 ERA).

Gilbert has won three straight decisions, including his most recent outing Tuesday against Minnesota, in which he pitched six scoreless innings. Gilbert is 2-0 with a 4.02 ERA in three career starts against the Angels.

Los Angeles plans to recall left-hander Kenny Rosenberg (0-0, 7.50) from Triple-A Salt Lake to make his first start. The rookie has pitched six innings in two relief appearances for the Angels this season, against the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

Servais said he expects the Mariners to make the necessary adjustments.

“Everybody’s got to do their job and pull on the rope in the same direction, and right now … our pitching staff is throwing the ball really well and we’re playing good defense, but you’ve got to score runs. … When you don’t do anything offensively, you’re not going to win games.”

