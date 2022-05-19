The Los Angeles Dodgers salvaged the finale of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies last weekend.

The momentum carried over into a four-game sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After a day off, the Dodgers will now look for their sixth consecutive victory when they open a three-game series at Philadelphia beginning Friday.

The Dodgers scored 29 runs in the four wins over the Diamondbacks.

In the four games against Arizona, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Justin Turner combined for 17 hits and six walks.

The balanced Dodgers lineup produced from top to bottom.

“This is the first time we’ve seen it,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Freddie has been consistent all year, but I think he’s even ramped it up another notch. Having Mookie playing the way he’s been playing the last week, and I think Trea (Turner) has been going well for 10 days. To see what those guys are doing at the top, is pretty special.”

Turner started extremely slow with a .203 average but has compiled 10 RBIs in May.

“It certainly helps to have all those guys in front of you who are great hitters, and it feels like they get on base every single time,” Turner said. “It’s a lot more fun to go up and hit when guys are out there.”

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Julio Urias (2-3, 3.00 ERA). Urias holds a 2-1 record and 4.22 ERA in five career appearances, including three starts, against the Phillies.

The Phillies struggled offensively in their previous series as they were shut out twice by the San Diego Padres.

The 2-0 loss on Thursday marked the fifth time this season that the Phillies were unable to score. Despite recording eight hits, they were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base.

“We end up with eight hits, but we never pieced more than two in one inning,” manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s the issue. We weren’t able to come up with the big hit.”

It’s unclear whether Bryce Harper will return for Friday’s game against the Dodgers after receiving a PRP injection in his right elbow. The Phillies dropped three of four without Harper, who took modified batting practice the last two days.

“It’s hard to predict how someone’s going to feel in that area,” Girardi said of Harper’s availability for Friday.

The Phillies offense failed to produce without the reigning Most Valuable Player as J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos combined to go 0-for-8. Kyle Schwarber went 1-for-4 and finished Thursday’s game hitting .189.

“You take the MVP out of any lineup and that lineup is gonna change,” Girardi said.

Ranger Suarez (4-1, 3.72) is scheduled to start for the Phillies.

Suarez is 3-1 with a 3.07 ERA in five career appearances, including two starts, against the Dodgers.

Jean Segura’s status for Friday is also not known as he was out of the lineup because of a non-COVID illness. Segura did come in to pinch hit and struck out to end the game.

