Frazier snaps tie, Yankees come back to beat Blue Jays 6-5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Clint Frazier snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit double and the New York Yankees hit three solo homers in a much-needed 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Frazier ripped a line drive inside the third-base line to score pinch-runner Tyler Wade from second as the Yankees completed a comeback from a 5-2 deficit and won for the third time in 10 games. The game was played before a Buffalo crowd of 7,145, mostly in support of New York.

”I was trying to be disciplined and hit a fastball,” Frazier said after coming through against reliever Jordan Romano. ”I was a little bit early on it and just glad to keep it inside the base. The most important thing we’ve done as a team is stick together. We’re trying to go out and win ballgames and tonight it took everybody.”

Chris Gittens homered for his first major league hit, Gary Sanchez socked a leadoff homer in the second and Brett Gardner added a leadoff shot in the seventh that brought the Yankees to 5-4.

”I touched first base and my mind just went blank,” Gittens said. ”I didn’t care if it was a home run or a base hit, a little squibber. That was an amazing feeling.”

Gardner made a bold prediction as Gittens went to the plate.

”Gardy walked by me five seconds before, and said, ‘Skip, he’s going deep,”’ Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. ”He’s had some competitive at-bats and to finally step on one and get us closer was big.”

Bo Bichette homered and had a two-run single for the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal added three hits for Toronto, which has lost four of six.

”The bullpen didn’t do the job,” manager Charlie Montoyo said. ”Everybody’s getting a chance to pitch in high-leverage. We have to trust them. And they’ll get their chance tomorrow.”

Jonathan Loaisiga (6-2) worked one inning to earn the win. Tim Mayza (1-1) allowed a leadoff single to Miguel Andujar in the eighth and took the loss. Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu limited New York to five hits over six innings, but issued a season-high four walks.

Jordan Montgomery allowed five hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings for New York.

Bichette led off the third with his 14th homer to give Toronto a 2-1 lead. Gittens countered with a 439-foot shot to left-center in the fourth that tied it at 2.

Toronto took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Joe Panik scored on a passed ball, and went up 5-2 on Bichette’s single.

DJ LeMahieu scored on Anthony Castro’s wild pitch in the seventh to tie the game at 5.

The Blue Jays threatened in the eighth, loading the bases with two outs before Bichette flied out.

TRIPLE CROWN CHASE

Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. began the day leading the American League in batting average (.346), home runs (22) and RBIs (56). According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first 22-year-old since Al Kaline in 1955 to lead in all three categories after 60 or more games.

Guerrero went 1 for 4 and grounded out against Chapman on a full-count pitch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Boone said RHP Luis Severino, who left in the second inning of a rehab appearance Saturday, has a Grade 2 groin strain and went back to New York to work on a treadmill and keep active. Boone added that Severino’s comeback from February 2020 Tommy John surgery, recently projected to be in late June, will now be delayed by another month. … RHP Clarke Schmidt (elbow strain) threw another bullpen, and Boone said Schmidt used all his pitches but he had no timeframe for starting a rehab assignment. … 1B Luke Voit had his rehab assignment transferred from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Double-A Somerset.

Blue Jays: OF George Springer (quadriceps), in his first rehab game at Triple-A, played five innings for the Buffalo Bisons in Rochester and went 0 for 4. … RHP Carl Edwards Jr. left after throwing only five pitches in the seventh with left side abdominal discomfort. He will have an MRI on Wednesday. … C Danny Jansen (hamstring) took batting practice and has made enough progress that Montoyo said Jansen is close to returning. … Montoyo also said LHP Ryan Borucki (forearm strain) began playing catch.

UP NEXT

The series continues Wednesday night, with Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.31 ERA) taking on Toronto RHP Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.91).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports