Free agents Kintzler, Joyce complete deals with Marlins

MIAMI (AP)Right-hander Brandon Kintzler and the Miami Marlins have finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $3.25 million.

Miami also completed a $1.5 million, one-year deal on Monday with outfielder Matt Joyce, who can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $50,000 each for 200 and 250, and $75,000 apiece for 300 and 350.

Kintzler, 35, gets a $3 million salary next year, and the Marlins have a $4 million team option for 2021 with a $259,000 buyout. If he is traded, the option price would escalate to $5 million with a $500,000 buyout.

Kintzler was 3-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 68 relief appearances last year for the Chicago Cubs, allowing 45 hits and 13 walks in 57 innings with 48 strikeouts. An All-Star in 2017, he is 20-20 with a 3.37 ERA in 10 big league seasons that included time with Milwaukee (2010-15), Minnesota (2016-17), Washington (2017-18) and the Cubs (2018-19).

The 35-year-old Joyce hit .295 with 10 doubles, seven home runs, and 23 RBIs in 238 plate appearances for the Atlanta Braves last season. He batted .340 (16 for 47) with 18 RBIs with runners in scoring position was was 4 for 12 with three doubles at Marlins Park, where he has a .289 average with three homers in 53 plate appearances.

Joyce was an All-Star with Tampa Bay in 2011. The lefty batter has a .243 average with 145 homers and 482 RBIs in 12 seasons with Detroit (2008), Tampa Bay (2009-14), the Los Angeles Angels (2015), Pittsburgh (2016), Oakland (2017-18) and Atlanta.

Miami cleared roster spots by designating left-handers Jose Quijada and Jarlin Garcia for assignment.

