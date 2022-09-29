SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Joc Pederson had a two-run triple and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Wednesday night to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Crawford and Ford Proctor also drove in runs to help San Francisco beat Colorado for the seventh straight time. The Giants have won eight of their last nine games and trail Philadelphia by 6 1/2 games for the third and final NL wild-card position with seven games remaining.

Alan Trejo homered for the Rockies. They have lost four in a row and eight of their last nine.

John Brebbia served as the opener for San Francisco, retiring the side in order in the first inning. Brebbia has pitched nine scoreless innings as an opener.

Sean Hjelle pitched the next four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Hjelle (1-2) earned his first major league win after being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day.

”Putting on that uniform still gives me a little bit of goosebumps,” he said. ”First win, definitely going to remember this one and it’s going to be in the scrapbook for years to come.”

Added Giants manager Gabe Kapler: ”I think it was an up-and-down outing that ultimately turned out to be a really good one.”

Yastrzemski put San Francisco ahead with an RBI single in the first inning. A second run scored on a throwing error by Rockies center fielder Yonathan Daza.

Crawford followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Elehuris Montero drove in Colorado’s first run on an RBI fielder’s choice in the top of the second. Trejo added a solo homer in the fifth.

The Giants responded with three runs in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Proctor and Pederson’s two-run triple.

Rockies starter Jose Urena was charged with three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks in five innings. Urena (3-8) struck out six but lost his third straight decision.

”He’s a pro,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. ”He’s a competitor. The reality is we just haven’t scored for him. In general, we haven’t scored, especially on the road.”

Michael Toglia had an RBI groundout in the ninth, but the Rockies finished 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

BLACKMON OUT FOR SEASON

Colorado outfielder Charlie Blackmon was placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his left knee. He will undergo surgery Monday in Denver and should be ready for spring training next season.

”He’s bummed,” Black said. ”I think every player wants to finish the season on the field and healthy. Charlie sets such a great standard for durability and finishing out a season. He’s bummed because he wants to play.”

The injury occurred last week, but Blackmon tried to play through it as long as he could.

”I think last night it sort of got to the point where he was probably not going to be able to function like Charlie needs to function, or any athlete,” Black said. ”Charlie’s a competitor. He likes to be on the field. He likes to play. So this is a bummer.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Randal Grichuk was a late scratch with flu-like symptoms. … Daza returned to the leadoff spot after leaving Tuesday’s game in the third inning with a tender left ankle. He went 1 for 3 with a walk. … SS Jose Iglesias (bruised right hand) was reinstated from the 10-day IL and batted second, going 0 for 4. … INF Brendan Rodgers (strained left hamstring) could return as soon as Thursday when he’s first eligible to come off the 10-day IL. ”Maybe,” Black said. ”We suspect that he’ll be back. We expect him to play. He expects to play. Whether it’s tomorrow, we’re not sure. But we think that day is coming.”

Giants: LHP Jose Alvarez is optimistic about his future despite undergoing Tommy John surgery last month. ”I personally am betting on Jose to come back, and come back strong, and be an effective piece of a major league bullpen again,” Kapler said. Alvarez will likely miss the entire 2023 season.

ROSTER MOVE:

The Giants placed LHP Jarlin Garcia on the paternity list and recalled Hjelle from Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

RHP Ryan Feltner (3-8, 5.91 ERA) pitches the series finale for the Rockies on Thursday. Feltner limited San Francisco to a run on two hits in six innings in a no-decision on Aug. 20. The Giants counter with LHP Carlos Rodon (13-8, 2.98 ERA), whose 227 strikeouts rank third in the majors.

—

