Giants’ Farhan Zaidi voted MLB Executive of the Year

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP)Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi was voted Major League Baseball’s Executive of the Year on Monday after San Francisco topped teams with 107 wins during the regular season.

Zaidi, 44, finished his third season with the Giants, who set a franchise record for victories, then lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in an NL Division Series.

Zaidi, an MIT graduate with a Ph.D. in economics from Cal, worked for the Oakland Athletics from 2011-14, was Dodgers general manager from 2014-18, then was hired by the Giants.

In voting conducted by major league clubs before the postseason, Tampa Bay Rays President of Baseball Operatons Erik Neander was second and Milwaukee President of Baseball Operations David Stearns was third.

Oakland’s Billy Beane won the initial award in 2018, followed by Neander in 2019 and Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman last year.

The award was announced on the opening night of the annual general managers meetings, which resumed after a one-year absence caused the pandemic.

