KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Johnny Cueto is back in the majors, this time with the Chicago White Sox.

The 36-year-old Cueto was brought up from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, and the right-hander was slated to start the opener of a five-game series at Kansas City. Infielder Danny Mendick was sent down.

Cueto agreed to a minor league deal with the White Sox in April. His contract includes a $4 million salary in the majors and a $210,000 salary in the minors.

He went 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA in four starts with Charlotte.

”He pitches with style. He is a pitcher,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. ”We’ve gone against him when you look for this and he gives you that, or vice versa.”

Asked if Cueto could stay in the rotation, La Russa responded: ”We would be disappointed if he’s not, and we don’t expect to be disappointed.”

”He’s done enough since he reported in Arizona, and what he’s shown in Charlotte, we expect him to be helpful,” he continued.

Cueto spent the previous six seasons with San Francisco, going 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 22 games, 21 starts, for the Giants last year.

Cueto broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2008. The two-time All-Star went 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA over his first 14 years in the big leagues.

—

