Indians hope to keep taming Tigers in doubleheader

The Cleveland Indians hope the inclement weather that forced a postponement of Tuesday’s game doesn’t dampen an offense that has heated up in June.

The Indians will see whether their bats remain hot on Wednesday when they play a doubleheader against the visiting Detroit Tigers.

With a 13-5 thumping on Monday, Cleveland posted its eighth win in 11 encounters with Detroit this season. The Indians recorded season highs in runs, hits (19) and doubles (six) in the victory.

Jose Ramirez went deep and drove in five runs on Monday to boost his team-leading totals in homers (17) and RBIs (49).

Eddie Rosario carries a 14-game hitting streak into Wednesday’s doubleheader. He is batting .351 (13-for-37) with two homers and 12 RBIs in the season series against the Tigers.

All told, the Indians are averaging a robust 5.6 runs per game this month, which has helped them win 13 of 22 games.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona on Tuesday credited his team’s ability to make contact for its recent success.

“I do think the ability to put the bat on the ball when you need to can really be helpful,” Francona said. “I know you can hit into a double play; but, if the infield is in and you have the ability to make an adjustment and put the bat on the ball, you’re probably going to be better off more often than not.”

Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill (0-2, 3.64 ERA) will be opposed by fellow right-hander Jose Urena (2-8, 6.00) in Wednesday’s opener, while Indians left-hander Logan Allen (1-4, 9.19) and righty Wily Peralta (0-1, 5.00) will square off in the nightcap.

Quantrill, 26, is looking to rebound from a disastrous outing on Friday in which he yielded six runs on as many hits in 4 1/3 innings of a no-decision at Minnesota. He allowed one run on two hits in three innings to take the loss against Detroit on May 26, falling to 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA in three career relief appearances vs. the Tigers.

Urena, 29, has lost all four of his June starts, posting a 12.89 ERA along the way while walking 10 batters and striking out just seven. In his last outing on Thursday, Urena gave up six runs (four earned) on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings to the visiting Houston Astros.

“The way he’s throwing is a concern,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. “We’d like him to be better and work deeper into games. But he’s going to keep working. He hasn’t looked the same since his injury, but he says he’s healthy.”

Urena is 0-1 with a 1.74 ERA in two career outings against Cleveland, both coming this season and covering 10 1/3 innings. Urena will remain in the rotation at least until the All-Star break due to staff injuries, but beyond that is less certain.

“It’s not a secret. He’s a sinkerball pitcher,” Hinch said. “When he gets the ball on the ground, usually good things happen. But he needs stay over the plate up and down and not be so east-west where he’s yanking balls off the plate and misfiring. He’s always going to work down in the zone. He’s that type of pitcher.”

Allen, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday, recorded his lone win this season after yielding one run on two hits in five innings of a 5-2 win over Detroit on April 11. The 24-year-old is 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA in two career appearances (one start) vs. the Tigers.

Peralta, 32, recorded a no-decision on Saturday despite failing to allow a hit over 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the Astros. He is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA in 13 career appearances (one start) vs. the Indians.

–Field Level Media