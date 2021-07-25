Indians rally for 3-2 win, end 11-game losing skid to Rays

CLEVELAND (AP)Bobby Bradley’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning capped Cleveland’s comeback and sent the Indians to a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, ending the Indians’ losing streak against the Rays at 11 games.

On the verge of being swept and dropping under .500 for the first time since May 1, the Indians, who managed just one run in seven innings against Tampa Bay starter Ryan Yarbrough, rallied in the eighth off reliever Matt Wisler (3-4).

Hernandez, who homered in the first, led off with a single before Wisler hit Amed Rosario on the hand. After an RBI single by Harold Ramirez, Bradley hit a fly to center deep enough to score Rosario ahead of Kevin Kiermaier’s throw.

James Karinchak (7-2) pitched one inning and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 12th save – and first since June 16 – as the Indians won for just the sixth time in 22 games.

Nelson Cruz hit his second homer in three games for Tampa Bay.

Cruz, who joined the Rays on Friday after the club acquired him a trade with Minnesota, connected in the sixth off Triston McKenzie for his 438th homer to tie Hall of Famer Andre Dawson for 45th place on the career list.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona missed his second straight game, staying home to rest and recover from a nasty head cold he caught during the team’s recent road trip.

Cruz, who homered in his debut for Tampa Bay on Friday, gave the Rays a 2-1 lead in the sixth with his 21st homer of 2021. The potent designated hitter drove a 1-1 pitch from McKenzie over the wall in center for a solo shot.

Hernandez led off the first with his 17th homer. It was the second baseman’s 18th career leadoff homer, and his fifth in 2021.

BIEBER SLOWED

Shane Bieber’s recovery from shoulder soreness isn’t progressing as quickly as the Indians hoped.

The reigning AL Cy Young winner has been on the injured list since June 14. He’s playing catch at 60 feet, and isn’t ready to move to the mound.

President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti indicated the right-hander isn’t close to coming back.

”It’s just been a little bit slower to respond than maybe we had hoped,” he said. ”It’s just something that’s just lingering in there a little bit. He’s continued to feel better, but maybe just not at the pace that we would have normally expected.”

If the Indians continue to fade from playoff contention, it’s possible they could shut down the All-Star for the rest of 2020.

Bieber was 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA before the Indians placed him on the IL.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: All-Star C Mike Zunino got the day off after fouling a ball off his knee in Saturday’s game. … RHP Collin McHugh was placed on the injured list retroactive to July 22 with arm fatigue. LHP Ryan Sherriff was recalled from Triple-A Durham.

Indians: DH Franmil Reyes was originally in the lineup but scratched an hour before the first pitch. He missed significant time earlier this season with an oblique strain. … 3B Jose Ramirez (elbow) got a scheduled day off. … RHP Aaron Civale (sprained finger) will throw a fastballs-only bullpen session Tuesday, a significant step in his rehab. Civale was 10-2 when he had to leave a start on June 21.

UP NEXT

Rays: Following an off day, they’ll begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Left-hander Shane McClanahan (4-3) is scheduled to start the opener.

Indians: Get a welcomed day off before opening a two-game series Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals with Cal Quantrill (2-2) facing Adam Wainwright (7-6).

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

sUNDAY