INF César Hernández, Nationals agree to terms on 1-year deal

WASHINGTON (AP)Free agent Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals agreed to terms on a $4 million, one-year contract Tuesday, giving the team a veteran middle infielder who hit a career-high 21 homers last season.

Hernandez can earn $1 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances, $200,000 each for 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500 plate appearances

The 31-year-old Hernandez is a switch-hitter who played for the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox in 2021, batting .232 with 62 RBIs and 84 runs. He played in 149 games, making 142 starts at second base.

He was an AL Gold Glove winner in 2020, and while primarily a second baseman, Hernandez also appeared at shortstop, third base and in the outfield.

Hernandez played his first seven seasons in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies before heading to Cleveland in 2020. He has a .270 career average with 70 homers and 335 RBIs.

Earlier Tuesday, the Nationals announced they had non-tendered right-handed pitchers Ryne Harper and Wander Suero and first baseman Mike Ford.

Washington is coming off a 65-97 record and last-place finish in the NL East. General manager Mike Rizzo tore down the roster at the trade deadline, sending away players such as Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber.

