Injury-prone White Sox, Orioles face off

The injury-riddled Chicago White Sox come to Baltimore Friday and will face another team dealing with players down. So far, though, the White Sox have been playing much better than the struggling Orioles.

Chicago is missing a number of key players due to injuries but the White Sox received some good news Thursday when they said that left fielder Eloy Jimenez will start a rehab assignment Friday at High-A Winston-Salem.

Jimenez had surgery to fix a ruptured left pectoral tendon after being hurt late in spring training and has yet to play a game this year. The good news is the White Sox said the slugger — who has banged out 45 homers in 177 career games over two seasons in the majors — is far ahead of schedule in his recovery.

But Jimenez said the team hasn’t yet told him when they expect his return.

“They have not given me a timeline,” said Jimenez during a Thursday Zoom session with the media. “But I think I can be there at the end of this month. That’s my thought, but I don’t know.”

The most recent injury involved starting catcher Yasmani Grandal, who had surgery a few days ago to fix a torn tendon in his left knee that happened during an at-bat on Monday. He’s expected to return in four to six weeks.

Despite all of the injuries, the White Sox simply keep winning. Tim Anderson helped Chicago to a 6-1 victory Wednesday over the Twins. He went 4-for-4 and said he’s proud about how everyone’s pitched in, as that win gave them an eight-game lead in the Central.

“It says a lot about this organization,” Anderson told reporters. “It says a lot about each and every one of our teammates. We go out there and give it everything we got, and see what happens.”

Dallas Keuchel starts for the White Sox in the series opener. The left-hander is 6-3 with a 4.48 ERA this season, and in his career, he’s gone 4-2 with a 3.23 ERA in nine starts against the Orioles.

Baltimore was supposed to meet Toronto Thursday in the finale of a three-game series but the game was postponed and will be rescheduled as part of a regular doubleheader on Sept. 11.

Jorge Lopez (2-11, 6.02) will get the start for the Orioles Friday. The right-hander is 1-2 with a 5.48 career ERA in four games (three starts) versus Chicago.

The Orioles got some good news about rotation ace John Means. Manager Brandon Hyde said the left-hander is expected to throw three or four innings Friday in a game with Double-A Bowie.

If everything works out there, then Means heads for one start with Triple-A Norfolk. He would then rejoin the Orioles in Kansas City and go in the second series after the All-Star break at Tampa Bay.

“(It will be) probably the fourth or fifth game after the break,” Hyde said.

Baltimore also optioned pitcher Zac Lowther to Norfolk after pitching Wednesday night and called up pitcher Shaun Anderson from that club for some bullpen help. The Orioles now are missing starters Maikel Franco (third base) and shortstop Freddy Galvis with injuries while right fielder Anthony Santander has been slowed for much of the season with a sore ankle.

For the Home Run Derby, Trey Mancini (15 homers) has been seeded sixth out of the eight participants and will go up against Oakland’s Matt Olson (21 homers) in the first round.

