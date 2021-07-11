Jackson of ‘Hamilton’ to sing national anthem at All-Stars

DENVER (AP)Christopher Jackson, who played George Washington in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ”Hamilton” on Broadway, will sing ”The Star-Spangled Banner” before Tuesday night’s All-Star Game at Coors Field.

Jackson was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical, an award won by fellow ”Hamilton” cast member Daveed Diggs, who played the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

Canadian country artist Jess Moskaluke will sing ”O Canada.”

The Avett Brothers, a three-time Grammy Award nominee, will perform the U.S. national anthem before Monday night’s Home Run Derby.

