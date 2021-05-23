Jameson Taillon, Yankees try to complete sweep of White Sox

In the last four days, the New York Yankees are getting dominant outings not seen from their starting pitchers since the year Babe Ruth called his shot.

For the first time since 1932 and second time in team history, a Yankees starter has pitched at least seven scoreless innings in four straight games. The Yankees seek another dominant outing Sunday afternoon when they host the Chicago White Sox while seeking a series sweep.

New York matched a season high with its fifth straight win when ace Gerrit Cole got four double plays to survive three walks and pitch four-hit ball for seven innings.

Cole’s outing followed dominant showings by Corey Kluber, Domingo German and Jordan Montgomery. Kluber pitched New York’s first no-hitter since 1999 on Wednesday, German allowed six hits Thursday afternoon and Montgomery struck out 11 in seven innings Friday.

“They’ve been terrific,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Obviously, this run they’re on right now is really impressive.”

The last time the Yankees got four straight outings of at least seven scoreless innings occurred May 11-16, 1932, a year that was highlighted by Ruth calling his shot in Wrigley Field as the Yankees won the World Series. Back then Johnny Allen, George Pipgras, Red Ruffing and Lefty Gomez achieved the feat.

“Amazing,” New York center fielder Brett Gardner said. “It’s a lot of fun to play behind guys when they’ve been throwing the ball they have in the last few games.”

Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.73 ERA) turned in New York’s last subpar outing when he allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings in New York’s 7-4 win at Texas on Tuesday. Like many pitchers who struggle, Taillon is better at home than on the road and he enters Sunday with a 3.00 ERA in four home starts although he also is 0-1 with a 6.46 ERA in his past three starts since beating the Detroit Tigers on May 1.

The right-hander’s only previous start against Chicago was May 16, 2018, when he allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings while taking a no-decision.

Chicago has been held to 10 hits and has struck out 21 times so far and is looking to avoid its first three-game skid of the season. Jose Abreu had two of Chicago’s hits Saturday and is hitting .385 (15-for-39) in his past 11 games, but rookie Yermin Mercedes hit into two double plays after getting two hits in Friday’s series opener.

“I felt like we put some good at-bats together,” Chicago second baseman Nick Madrigal said. “We just didn’t really have that one big hit for us. We’ve had a couple chances, but we just didn’t capitalize on it.”

Chicago entered the series with 10 wins in 13 games but is now hoping to avoid its first three-game sweep in New York since 2014.

So far Chicago has gotten mixed results from its potent rotation. Carlos Rodon fanned 13 in seven innings Friday, but Dylan Cease allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings, and the White Sox are hoping to see an effective outing from Dallas Keuchel (3-1, 4.44), who is seeking his third straight win.

The White Sox have scored 29 runs in Keuchel’s last two starts, and he has allowed nine runs on 15 hits over his last 12 2/3 innings.

Keuchel is 4-4 with a 2.22 ERA in eight career regular-season starts against the Yankees, who are batting .209 off him. Keuchel last faced New York on May 30, 2018, when he allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings in a 5-3 loss for the Houston Astros.

–Field Level Media