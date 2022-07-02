TORONTO (AP)Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski and manager Charlie Montoyo left in the third inning of Game 2 on Saturday because of a personal matter involving Budzinski, the team said.

The Blue Jays’ clubhouse was closed after the loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto released a brief statement addressing the situation.

”As many of you are aware, Mark Budzinski left early in the game tonight,” the statement read. ”He is dealing with a personal matter and Charlie and our coaches are with him. Out of consideration for Bud, we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time.”

Montoyo and Budzinski had a brief huddle with the coaching staff before leaving the dugout. Bench coach John Schneider replaced Montoyo and bullpen catcher Luis Hurtado coached first.

Budzinski played four games for Cincinnati in 2003 and retired in 2005. After managing in Cleveland’s minor league system, he joined their big league staff in 2017. Toronto hired Budzinski in November 2018.

