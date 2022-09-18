CHICAGO (AP)Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday for a rare second straight win on the road.

Connor Joe hit a solo homer for last-place Colorado, and Brendan Rodgers had a run-scoring groundout. Staked to an early four-run lead, Ryan Feltner (3-8) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball for his first win since Aug. 9.

”It helps you settle in,” Feltner said of the early advantage. ”Our offense did a great job of working the other pitcher and that was really great. I was ahead of a lot of hitters and that helped.”

Colorado is tied with Kansas City for the worst road record in the majors at 24-48. It took two of three at Wrigley Field for its first road series win since July 7-10 at Arizona. It also closed out a 3-2 trip against the White Sox and Cubs for its first winning road trip since June 7-12.

”We didn’t swing the bats great, but we pitched really well on this road trip,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. ”Proud of the pitching staff. Everybody contributed in a lot of ways.”

Yan Gomes homered and drove in a season-high three runs for the Cubs, who trailed 4-0 after two innings. David Bote had two hits.

Coming off his first major league win against the Mets in New York, Cubs starter Javier Assad (1-2) struggled with his control. He issued four walks in two innings and was charged with four runs and two hits.

”When you don’t have command, it’s tough to get into the flow, the rhythm,” Chicago manager David Ross said. ”They weren’t chasing outside the zone. He was on the edges a bit too much, maybe just rushing a little bit.”

Known as a free-swinging team, the Rockies were patient and it paid off.

”Their guy was struggling and we made him throw strikes,” Black said. ”I thought we were very stubborn … and we didn’t chase.”

Feltner allowed six hits, struck out four and walked one. The right-hander went 0-5 with a 6.28 ERA in his previous six starts.

”He made some strides, but overall I liked the way we threw the ball,” Black said. ”Our bullpen was outstanding.”

Daniel Bard pitched a perfect ninth for his 32nd save.

Charlie Blackmon had two hits, walked and scored a run for Colorado. The four-time All-Star was in a 5-for-44 slump before delivering a tiebreaking triple in the ninth on Saturday.

The Rockies jumped ahead 3-0 in the first as Assad labored, throwing 41 pitches and walking three.

Rodgers drove in the first run with a groundout. Grichuk knocked in two with a single, the only hit in the rally.

Joe made it 4-0 in the second with his seventh homer, a drive to left.

Gomes’ second single of the game drove in two runs in the third. His solo shot deep to left in sixth trimmed it to 4-3.

NOT BAD

It was Grichuk’s team-high 38th multihit game.

HEY JOE

Joe got a big reception in the dugout after his homer. He has struggled at the plate, batting only .152 with seven hits and two RBIs since Aug. 1.

His homer was his first since Aug. 19.

”My teammates are great,” Joe said. ”They’re been awesome to me. Get in there, make an impact, contribute to the team, feels good.”

SCHWINDEL RELEASED

The Cubs released infielder Frank Schwindel after he cleared waivers. He had been designated for assignment on Saturday.

ROCKIES MOVES

Colorado placed right-hander Alex Colome on the bereavement list and brought up right-hander Gavin Hollowell from Double-A Hartford.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Rodgers left in the second with left hamstring tightness.

Cubs: RHP Keegan Thompson (low back tightness) was in the clubhouse after making a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Friday. Thompson leads the Cubs with nine wins and hopes to return this season. … SS Nico Hoerner (triceps strain) worked out on the field and planned to play catch up to 90 feet. He hopes to return this season. … C Willson Contreras (sprained left ankle) also worked out on the field. At the end of his session, he threw a ball from near the left-field line high into the center-field bleachers.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Chad Kuhl (6-9, 5.33 ERA) faces San Francisco RHP Jakob Junis (4-6, 4.15 ERA) on Monday night at Coors Field.

Cubs: LHP Wade Miley (1-0, 2.89 ERA) starts Monday night in Miami.

