Lovullo given 1-year extension through ’22 by Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP)With a little over a week left in the season and his team tied for the worst record in the major leagues at 48-104, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022.

The deal announced Thursday includes a club option for 2023, according to general manager Mike Hazen.

”Through everything the season has presented, Torey did a good job of getting guys through this … even in a season where we might set a franchise-worst record,” Hazen said.

Arizona had lost 14 of 17 entering Thursday and was tied with Baltimore.

”I’m humbled and honored,” Lovullo said after Arizona’s 6-4 victory over Atlanta.

”I’m not an idiot. I know what can happen in these circumstances. I couldn’t be more grateful for the trust they have in me. I’m lying if I said I never thought out it. Of course I did. These are turbulent waters. I’m not the same manager I was four, five years ago.”

Lovullo, 56, was Boston’s bench coach from 2013-16, serving as interim manager during the last two months of the 2015 season while John Farrell was treated for lymphoma. Lovullo replaced Chip Hale as Arizona’s manager after the 2016 season and was voted NL Manager of the Year in 2017, when the Diamondbacks went 93-69, beat Colorado in the NL wild-card game and were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

Arizona slipped to 82-80 the following season, went 85-77 in 2019 and 25-35 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

”He’s a great motivator,” said Madison Bumgarner, who spent most of his career with manager Bruce Bochy. ”He’s easy to be around.”

Lovullo was given a two-year contract extension in January 2019 that ran through the 2021 season. His new deal includes a club option for 2023.

”I am the one who charted the course we were going to go,” Hazen said. ”I’m not a martyr. I need to be honest where things have gone.”

Arizona set a team record for losses in 2004, going 51-111.

