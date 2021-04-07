Madison Bumgarner aims to rebound as Diamondbacks visit Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela will bid to bounce back from porous outings on Wednesday when they take the mound in Denver.

The Diamondbacks posted a 10-8 victory in 13 innings in the series opener on Tuesday night. The game was delayed at the start because of weather and didn’t finish until after midnight local time.

Arizona reliever Matt Peacock made his major-league debut and pitched the final three innings to get the win. He also added a single.

Bumgarner, a World Series hero with the San Francisco Giants, is in his second season with Arizona. He started just nine games in 2020 and finished with a 1-4 record with a 6.48 ERA.

Bumgarner’s start to the 2021 season wasn’t pretty. He allowed six runs on seven hits — including two homers — in four innings of a no-decision against the San Diego Padres on Thursday. He was spared a decision but saw his ERA balloon to 13.50 to begin the season.

“I felt much better about my personal performance than the line showed, but it don’t really matter because the only thing that matters is … what I did to help us win,” Bumgarner said.

Bumgarner will face a familiar foe in the Rockies. His 36 career starts against Colorado are the third-most he has against any opponent, and he has had success against the National League West rival.

Bumgarner owns a 17-8 career record with a 3.20 ERA versus the Rockies. He has 214 strikeouts against 60 walks.

Nearly half of those outings have come at Coors Field, and he hasn’t had as much success in those 17 starts. He is 6-6 with a 4.56 ERA and has surrendered 15 of the 25 home runs the Rockies have hit against him in Denver.

Senzatela (0-1, 18.90 ERA) was Colorado’s best starter in 2020, however he was roughed up in his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. Senzatela lasted just 3 1/3 innings and was knocked around for seven runs on nine hits before departing.

“I just made too many mistakes,” Senzatela said. “I left the ball in the middle and they hit it really good.”

His first outing this year was a far cry from last season when he led all Rockies starters with five wins and had a rotation-low 3.44 ERA in his 12 starts.

Senzatela was even better in hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he was 3-0 with a 2.10 ERA in 2020.

He has struggled in his career starts against the Diamondbacks. Senzatala owns a 2-6 record with a 6.19 ERA in 13 games (nine starts). Despite doing well against the rest of his opponents in 2020, he posted an 0-1 mark with a 7.84 ERA in two starts against the Diamondbacks.

Colorado will need Senzatela to get deeper into the game to spare a bullpen that used seven relievers on Tuesday.

