Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez refuses to blame his hitting struggles last year on the unusual circumstances of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season.

''Everything got out of control,'' Narvaez said Sunday from the Brewers' spring training complex in Phoenix. ''To me, it feels like there's no excuses. It was a short season. Everyone talks about that. I feel like as a professional, I cannot have excuses. It didn't go well.''