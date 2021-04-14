Mets out to win third straight vs. Phillies after DH sweep

The New York Mets will look to win their third straight in a four-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Mets swept a doubleheader Tuesday from the Phillies for the first time since September 2011 with a come-from-behind 4-3 victory in eight innings in the first game. In the nightcap, the Mets picked up a 4-0 shutout win behind six scoreless innings from Marcus Stroman.

New York will hand the ball to left-hander David Peterson to try to keep the positive momentum going. Peterson is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA. On April 7, he struggled against the Phillies and allowed seven hits and six runs, including a pair of home runs, in four innings.

In two career starts against the Phillies, Peterson is 0-1 with a 16.50 ERA in only six innings.

“I was just not putting the pitches where I wanted to,” Peterson said of his first start this season. “I think it’s as simple as that. … The first inning was not what I wanted, obviously. But it was good to fix some things and have a solid outing after that.”

Before the doubleheader sweep, the Mets had been scuffling with runners in scoring position. They also hadn’t been receiving clutch hits from their key players. Brandon Nimmo had three hits and three RBIs in the second game to boost his average to .435.

“It’s a huge part of this game,” Michael Conforto said of hitting with runners in scoring position. “It’s how you win games. It’s how you stay in games.”

The Phillies will turn to right-hander Zack Wheeler to attempt to salvage a win against his former team.

Wheeler is 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA this season. In his most recent start, he lasted only 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven hits and three runs with four walks and four strikeouts in a loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Wheeler holds a 1-0 mark with a 3.54 ERA in three career starts against the Mets. He has struck out 13 and walked only one.

“I was just a little off today,” Wheeler said following the 8-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. “It’s just one of those days. It’s a tough loss.”

Wheeler threw 94 pitches in that start and struggled with command of all of his pitches.

“My command wasn’t the best,” Wheeler said after taking the loss. “I think the combination didn’t help me today, but at the end of the day it’s on me. I need to execute a little better and get ahead of guys. I didn’t get ahead of guys at all today.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s one of my big things that I always try to do is just get ahead of guys and I wasn’t able to do that,” he added.

The Phillies managed three runs in the first game Tuesday but generated very little in the second game with six hits. Didi Gregorius produced hits in each game to push his hitting streak to 11 straight to open this season. Chase Utley opened the 2014 season with an 11-game hitting streak, the most recent member of the Phillies to do so.

–Field Level Media