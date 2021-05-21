Mets scrambling for healthy players to face Marlins

The Miami Marlins have some injuries, sure, but the New York Mets should maybe consider having doctors coaching first and third base so they can rush to the field faster.

It’s been that bad for the Mets, who will open a three-game series against the host Marlins in a National League East battle on Friday.

New York has 14 players on the injured list, which explains why they have not officially named any starters yet for this weekend.

Friday’s starter could be right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.72 ERA), who has four quality starts this season. The Mets are 4-4 when getting a start from Stroman, who has never faced the Marlins.

Among the injured Mets are starting pitchers Jacob deGrom (a two-time Cy Young Award winner with a 0.68 ERA), Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.05), Noah Syndergaard, Carlos Carrasco and Seth Lugo (who can also work in relief).

Offensively, the Mets are missing four starters: second baseman Jeff McNeil, third baseman J.D. Davis, right fielder Michael Conforto and center fielder Brandon Nimmo.

That list doesn’t count first baseman Pete Alonso, who was held out of Wednesday’s loss to the Atlanta Braves due to a sore left wrist.

“The X-rays were negative,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said when asked about Alonso. “Not making the start and having (Thursday’s day off) should put him in a good spot to play on Friday.”

Even some of the Mets’ backups are out, a list that includes infielder Luis Guillorme and outfielders Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora.

Some of the injuries have been downright scary — Almora ran into a wall (left shoulder contusion) and Pillar ran into a fastball (multiple nose fractures).

And even at positions where the Mets have healthy starters, some of them are underachieving badly as is the case with shortstop Francisco Lindor and catcher James McCann.

There’s still about three-fourths of the season remaining, but it’s just short of a miracle the Mets are in first place, given what’s happened.

Meanwhile, the Marlins, who finished a 5-5 road trip with a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, have not named a starting pitcher for Friday.

It’s possible that rookie right-hander Jordan Holloway (1-2, 2.70) will get the start. He has never faced the Mets, but he has some starter/reliever splits that could be a concern for the Marlins.

As a reliever, he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 10 1/3 innings. As a starter, he is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in 6 2/3 innings.

Manager Don Mattingly has helped the Marlins navigate through injuries that have shut down starting center fielder Starling Marte, starting catcher Jorge Alfaro and two would-be members of the rotation: Sixto Sanchez and Elieser Hernandez.

Sanchez, considered by many to be Miami’s best pitcher as a rookie last year, has yet to get on the mound for the Marlins in 2021.

“You keep turning the page, city to city,” Mattingly said when asked how the Marlins have hung around with a 20-23 record. “We got off to a slow start, but that’s why you keep your emotions level.”

