Mets slugger Alonso goes on 10-day IL with sprained hand

MIAMI (AP)New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday because of a sprained right hand that has bothered him for more than two weeks.

Alonso has been nursing the injury since he was hit by a pitch.

”I want to nip this in the bud,” he said. ”This is something where I feel like if I address this now, I’m going to be completely healthy the rest of the season. If we want to win the war, I’ve got to get right.”

The move was made before the start of the Mets’ weekend series at Miami. Alonso said he hopes he can return as soon as he is eligible to come off the IL.

The 2019 NL home run champion is batting .236 with six homers and 19 RBIs. He is 5 for 40 since May 5.

