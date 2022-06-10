HOUSTON (AP)Miami starter Pablo Lopez left Friday night’s game against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning with a bruised right wrist after being hit by a comebacker.

The team announced X-rays were negative and Lopez’s wrist was bruised.

There was one out in the fifth inning when Lopez was injured on a single by Michael Brantley. The ball hit Lopez’s wrist and bounced away from the mound. Lopez immediately grabbed his wrist and winced in pain.

Trainers came out to check on him and he threw a couple of warmup pitches before being taken out of the game, walking off the field and into the clubhouse.

He was replaced by Richard Bleier with the Marlins leading 6-1 after Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesus Aguilar hit two home runs each.

