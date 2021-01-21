Mike Sadek, former Giants catcher, dies at 74 after illness

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Mike Sadek, a popular backup catcher who played all eight of his major league seasons with the San Francisco Giants, has died. He was 74.

The team announced Sadek died Wednesday in San Andreas, California, following a short illness.

Sadek was a .226 career hitter with five home runs and 74 RBIs in 383 big league games from 1973-81.

San Francisco selected Sadek in the 12th round of the 1966 amateur draft but he opted to return to the University of Minnesota. The Twins then chose him in the fifth round the following year before the Giants picked him in the December 1969 Rule 5 Draft.

At age 26, he made his major league debut on April 13, 1973, and spent parts of eight seasons with San Francisco. His 64 games in 1980 were a career high.

Sadek went on to work in the club’s community relations department from 1981-99 before retiring.

”Mike was a Forever Giant in every sense of the term,” Giants CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. ”He spent nearly 30 years in the Giants organization between his time as a player and his role as a member of the front office. He had a genuine love for the game and was known for getting a laugh out of his teammates when they needed it the most. Our condolences go out to the Sadek family for their loss and we extend our thoughts to his teammates and friends.”

Sadek was born May 30, 1946, in Minneapolis.

He is survived by his son, Mike Jr., daughter-in-law, Melanie, and grandchildren Jackson, Nicholas and Maxwell. Sadek was preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports