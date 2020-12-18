MLB Calendar

Jan. 15 – Salary arbitration figures exchanged. International amateur signing period opens.
Feb. 1-19 – Salary arbitration hearings.
Feb. 17 – Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.
Feb. 22 – Voluntary reporting date for other players.
Feb. 27 – Mandatory reporting date.
March 15 – Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.
March 27 – Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending spring training with a minor league contract.
March 30 – Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay.
April 1 – Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.
July 13 – All-Star Game, Atlanta.
July 25 – Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.
Dec. 1 – Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.
Dec. 15 – International amateur signing period closes.
