MLB may alter rules on owners, casino gambling

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Major League Baseball may alter its regulations on team owners and casino gambling in a manner that could impact the Ilitch family.

Marian Ilitch, the wife of late Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch, owns Detroit’s MotorCity Casino. Her youngest son, Christopher, is controlling owner of the Tigers.

”The general rule will remain that if the club has an interest in a sportsbook, it can’t take bets on that club,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said after an owners meeting Thursday. ”The rule does contemplate that there could be an exception provided that there are certain safeguards built in. The safeguards would essentially ensure that there is no controlled input whatever from the club to the betting operator, has to be a completely independent betting operator.”

Manfred said the rule changed have not been finalized.

Marian Ilitch invested in the casino in 1999, became sole owner in 2005 and presided over an expansion to the MotorCity Casino Hotel.

